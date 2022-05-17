Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstan’s thriller ‘The Assault’ wins big at LA Asian Pacific Film Festival

    17 May 2022, 09:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘The Assault’ thriller directed by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov claimed the Grand Jury Award for the Best Narrative Feature at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

    A group of armed masked men seize an elementary school in a remote village. The school’s math teacher Tazshi quickly realizes it will take days for SWAT team to arrive to the village buried in snow and rescue the children taken hostage. He decides to form a rescue team and set the children free.

    The cast of the thriller includes Azamat Nigmanov, Aleksandra Revenko, Nurlan Batyrov, Daniyar Alshinov, Berik Aitzhanov, Nurbek Mukushev, Yerken Gubashev, Teoman Khos, and Nurlan Smailov.

    It bears to remind that ‘The Assault’ won the Grand Prize as well as the Critics Prize of the Reims Polar Detective Film Festival in France earlier this year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued