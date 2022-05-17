Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s thriller ‘The Assault’ wins big at LA Asian Pacific Film Festival

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2022, 09:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘The Assault’ thriller directed by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov claimed the Grand Jury Award for the Best Narrative Feature at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

A group of armed masked men seize an elementary school in a remote village. The school’s math teacher Tazshi quickly realizes it will take days for SWAT team to arrive to the village buried in snow and rescue the children taken hostage. He decides to form a rescue team and set the children free.

The cast of the thriller includes Azamat Nigmanov, Aleksandra Revenko, Nurlan Batyrov, Daniyar Alshinov, Berik Aitzhanov, Nurbek Mukushev, Yerken Gubashev, Teoman Khos, and Nurlan Smailov.

It bears to remind that ‘The Assault’ won the Grand Prize as well as the Critics Prize of the Reims Polar Detective Film Festival in France earlier this year.

