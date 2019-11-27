Kazakhstan's third peacekeeping company arrives in Lebanon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The third consolidated peacekeeping company of the Kazakhstan peacekeeping regiment arrived in Lebanon to participate in the mission «UN Interim Force in Lebanon», Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A unit of 120 military personnel of the regional commands and the Air Assault Forces of Kazakhstan was met by a commander of the Indian battalion.

The Kazakhstan peacekeeping company together with the Indian battalion in Lebanon performs a certain range of tasks the main of which is patrolling 16 kilometers of the Lebanese-Israeli border - the so-called «blue line». Every day they clarify the situation, serve at checkpoints. They are responsible for guarding and strengthening military bases and carry out autonomous patrols. The third peacekeeping company will remain in Lebanon until May 2020.

To qualify to the structure military personnel undergo psychological testing, medical examination, tests of knowledge of the English language.

Within 3-6 months peacekeepers have being trained by instructors at the Partnership for Peace Training Center, specialists from the Mine Clearance Center and peacekeeping training instructors.

Kazakhstani peacekeepers participate in the UN mission in Lebanon as part of the Indian battalion (INDBAT) on the basis of the Agreement of Understanding between the Government of Kazakhstan and India «On the Procedure for Deploying Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Contingent as part of the Indian Battalion.«

NOTE: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL or UNIFIL) is the United Nations peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon on the border with Israel in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution.