Kazakhstan’s tennis star Elena Rybakina loses her chance to lift 2nd Grand Slam title

28 January 2023, 17:12
MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis start Elena Rybakina lost her chance to lift her second Grand Slam trophy at the 2023 Australian Open final this Saturday, just months away from her Wimbledon triumph last year, Kazinform reports.

The 22nd seed Rybakina did a quick job on her AO final opponent Aryna Sabalenka in the first set completing it in 34 minutes with a score of 6-4.

The second set proved to be a rollercoaster for the Kazakhstani as she fearlessly fought for every point by eventually lost 3-6.

The third set was a thriller for tennis fans at the Rod Laver Arena as it saw both Rybakina and Sabalenka fighting tooth and nail with the latter winning it 6-4 and taking home the 2023 AO crown.

Despite defeat, Rybakina proved that hard work, dedication and desire to win can take you places.

She also left an indelible mark in history of tennis by stunning three Grand Slam champions – Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka on her way to the 2023 Australian Open final.


Photo: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation
