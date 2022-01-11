Kazakhstan’s tennis player Rybakina climbs in WTA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) updated their singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina moved up one spot from 14th to 13th in the updated WTA Singles Ranking. Yulia Putintseva was placed 43rd, Zarina Diyas – 108th.

In the WTA Doubles Ranking, Rybakina lost two spots to land 52nd spot, Anna Danilova remained 75th, while Zhibek Kulambayeva jumped up 56 spots to rank 319th.

In the Singles Ranking by the ATP Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik takes 35th spot. Dmitry Popko climbed three spots to 177th and Mikhail Kukushkin rose to 180th spot.

As for doubles, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev moved up to 27th spot and Alexander Nodovyesov landed 69th spot following his advance to the final of the ATP 250 event in Melbourne.