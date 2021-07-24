Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s tennis player Rybakina advances at Tokyo Olympics

    24 July 2021, 12:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina has become one step closer to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Olympics Games.

    In the opening round of the Women’s Singles event world number 20 Rybakina devastated Australian Samantha Stosur in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 11 minutes to ease into the second round.

    During the opener Rybakina fired seven aces and made four double faults, whereas Stosur hit two aces and made three double faults.

    In the next round Rybakina will face Swede Rebecca Peterson who stunned Egyptian Maiar Sherif.

    Unlike Elena Rybakina, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan was not able to finish her first-round match at the Tokyo Olympics against Czech Barbora Krejcikova. The Kazakhstani retired due to an injury being 5:2 down in the first set.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths