    Kazakhstan’s tennis player Arystanbekova almost creates sensation in Tunisia

    29 June 2023, 08:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani qualifier Asylzhan Arystanbekova ranked 1403rd in the world almost created sensation at the ITF W15 Monastir tournament in Tunisia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the first round of the tournament Arystanbekova won the first set 7-5 against heavily-favored player 6th-seeded Italian Giulia Crescenzi.

    However, her opponent snatched the initiative in the last two sets and won the entire match 4-6, 3-6.

    The 17-year-old Arystanbekova crashed out of the tournament in Tunisia.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
