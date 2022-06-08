Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's tennis player Alexander Nedovyesov advances in doubles event in Germany

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2022, 18:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Alexnader Nedovyesov advanced at the ATP Tour 250 doubles event in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan won over John Peers of Australia and Filip Polášek of Slovakia 7-6, 6-4 at the Stuttgart Open doubles.

The 1/8 match lasted for one hour and 21 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh-Pakistani duo hit nine aces, made no double fault, and won five points and one game in a row.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
