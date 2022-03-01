Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan's team continues training ahead of Paralympic Games in China

    1 March 2022, 15:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani parathletes continue to train ahead of the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games set to take place in China this month, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    At the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, Kazakhstani parathletes will vie for medals in two sports, including paraskiing and para biathlon. Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team consists of Alexander Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Ussoltsev, Yuri Berezin, and Denis Petrenko.

    The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games in China will take place on 4 March 2022 at 22:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. The World Cup bronze medalist, skier Yerbol Khamitov will be the flag-bearer of Kazakhstan's national Paralympic team at the ceremony.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team jetted off to the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing on 25 February.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties