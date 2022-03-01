Kazakhstan's team continues training ahead of Paralympic Games in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani parathletes continue to train ahead of the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games set to take place in China this month, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

At the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, Kazakhstani parathletes will vie for medals in two sports, including paraskiing and para biathlon. Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team consists of Alexander Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Ussoltsev, Yuri Berezin, and Denis Petrenko.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games in China will take place on 4 March 2022 at 22:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. The World Cup bronze medalist, skier Yerbol Khamitov will be the flag-bearer of Kazakhstan's national Paralympic team at the ceremony.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team jetted off to the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing on 25 February.