Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

Kazakhstan’s Tattimbet Orchestra of Traditional Instruments gave concert in Constanta

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 August 2019, 15:35
Kazakhstan’s Tattimbet Orchestra of Traditional Instruments gave concert in Constanta

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Yunus Emre Institute, the Tattimbet Orchestra of Traditional Instruments from Kazakhstan gave its first concert in Romania, the press service of TURKSOY informs.

photo

The concert organized in cooperation with TURKSOY, the Yunus Emre Institute, the embassies of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan in Romania, Anadolu Automobil Rom, the Democratic Union of the Turkish- Muslim Tatars in Romania and Radio T gathered nearly 700 spectators.

photo

The event was held at the Multıfunctional Youth Education Center named after Jean Constantin featured Gulmira Tapay and Daurenbek Arkenov from Kazakhstan along with Sahib Pashazade (Tar) from Azerbaijan, Dinara Tilekeeva (Komuz) from Kyrgyzstan and Ahmet Baran (Qanun) from Turkey as soloists.

photo

In the concert featuring artists from TURKSOY member countries and introducing works by various countries to the audience, the Akku Dance Ensemble enchanted the audience with its colourful performance.

photo

The Tattimbet Orchestra of Traditional Instruments which performed traditional works along with modern compositions on traditional instruments of the Turkic World such as dombra, kopuz, tar and qanun was strongly appreciated by the audience. The one-hour concert took the audience onto an unforgettable journey to the melodies of the Turkic World. At the end of the concert, the audience gave standing ovations to the artists to share their strong appreciation.

photo

The tour will go on in Bucharest and Vaslui.


Culture   Turkic speaking states   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region