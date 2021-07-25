Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s table tennis star Gerassimenko victorious at the start of Tokyo Olympics

    25 July 2021, 14:25

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko kicked off his Tokyo Olympic campaign with a win, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Gerassimenko stunned Czech Lubomir Jancarik 4-3 in the Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2 which lasted for 56 minutes.

    On July 24 another Kazakhstani Anastassiya Lavrova lost to Maria Xiao of Spain 1:4 in the Women’s Table Tennis event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

    Team Kazakhstan has a bronze medal in its collection as judoka Yeldos Smetov won the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games will take place in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam