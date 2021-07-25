Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s table tennis star Gerassimenko victorious at the start of Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2021, 14:25
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko kicked off his Tokyo Olympic campaign with a win, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Gerassimenko stunned Czech Lubomir Jancarik 4-3 in the Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2 which lasted for 56 minutes.

On July 24 another Kazakhstani Anastassiya Lavrova lost to Maria Xiao of Spain 1:4 in the Women’s Table Tennis event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Team Kazakhstan has a bronze medal in its collection as judoka Yeldos Smetov won the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games will take place in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


