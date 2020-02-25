Kazakhstan’s T&T Security to coop with Trend Micro Incorporated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s T&T Security will cooperate with the world’s cyber-security leader Trend Micro Incorporated. The companies inked an agreement on the beginning of scientific and technical cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In 2016, we first got acquainted with T&T Security products. At that time we acquired a little-known Kazakhstani product, which was successfully implemented in the ministry. We are pleased to know that one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies Trend Micro Incorporated and Kazakhstan’s T&T Security agreed on cooperation in development and strengthening Kazakhstani products,» Ruslan Abdikalikov, representative of the Ministry of Digital Development, innovations and Aerospace Industry says.

In his words, the Ministry has always backed Kazakhstani developers.

According to the corresponding information, the integration and joint use of Trend Micro products for monitoring suspicious network activity, prevention of intrusions, protection of servers and workstations, as well as tLab solutions for detecting and deeply analyzing malware threats from T&T Security will allow to achieve the maximum level of protection of clients’ infrastructure and prevent cyber-attacks that which cannot be detected by traditional antivirus programmes and other security tools.



