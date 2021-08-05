Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Khudyakov 21st in 10km event at Olympics

    5 August 2021, 08:45

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Vitaliy Khudyakov of Kazakhstan finished 21st in the Men’s 10km Marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Khudyakov was ranked 21st with a time of 1:57:53.7 in the men's 10km marathon swimming race.

    Florian Wellbrock of Germany powered to gold in the men's 10km marathon swimming competition. Silver went to Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary. Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri picked up the bronze medal.

    So far Team Kazakhstan won four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and one – in boxing.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

