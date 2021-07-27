Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Balandin advances to Tokyo Olympics semifinal

    27 July 2021, 17:16

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan has reached the Men’s 200m Breaststroke semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Balandin clocked the distance in 2:08.99 finishing 4th in Heat 5 behind American Nic Fink, Russian Anton Chupkov and Swede Erik Persson.

    The Men’s 200m Breaststroke semifinal is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

    Team Kazakhstan already has three bronze medals - one in judo and two in weightlifting - at the Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam