Kazakhstan’s swimmer Balandin advances to Tokyo Olympics semifinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 July 2021, 17:16
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan has reached the Men’s 200m Breaststroke semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Balandin clocked the distance in 2:08.99 finishing 4th in Heat 5 behind American Nic Fink, Russian Anton Chupkov and Swede Erik Persson.

The Men’s 200m Breaststroke semifinal is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Team Kazakhstan already has three bronze medals - one in judo and two in weightlifting - at the Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


