    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Adelaida Pchelintseva propels to FISU World University Games final

    7 August 2023, 10:08

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Adelaida Pchelintseva qualified for the 50m breaststroke women’s final at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pchelitseva clocked the distance in 31.48 secs and was 4th to cross the finish line in the 50m breaststroke women’s semifinal. The final of the event is scheduled to take place at 18:42 pm Beijing time on August 7.

    Another Kazakhstani swimmer Miroslava Prigozhenko, 19, covered the distance in 27.09 secs and was unable to book the spot in the final.

    This past weekend swimmer Adilbek Mussin grabbed bronze for Kazakhstan in the 100m butterfly race in Chengdu.

    Kazakhstan has already hauled 20 medals at the FISU World University Games in China, including 11 bronze medals. China tops the overall medal tally with 150 medals, including 82 gold. Coming in second is Japan with 75 medals. South Korea rounds out the top 3 with 50 medals.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

