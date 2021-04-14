Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan’s subunit COVID-19 vaccine ready for clinical trials – Health Ministry

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2021, 14:40
Kazakhstan’s subunit COVID-19 vaccine ready for clinical trials – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The subunit vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Kazakhstani scientists is ready for clinical trials, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice-Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov, several COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, including the subunit (recombinant) vaccine, which is ready to enter clinical trials. The trials will begin after the authorization of the Health Ministry.

According to him, the Institute is also working on a polyvalent vaccine, with the British and South African variants being closely studied for updating vaccines.

Notably, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is developing five COVID-19 vaccines, including the inactive QazCOVID-in vaccine, two vector vaccines, an attenuated vaccine and a subunit vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that phase 3 of the clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in will be 50% complete on April 15.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran