Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners to remain unchanged – Tokayev

23 November 2022, 21:18

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President stressed that the strategic course of Kazakhstan aimed at all-round strengthening of ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation with allies and partners in the region will remain unchanged.

«We’re firmly determined to continue to take efforts to maintain the high level of relations with your countries both bilaterally and multilaterally,» said Tokayev at the CSTO meeting.

The Kazakh Head of State informed the meeting’s participants on the country’s stand on different areas of cooperation within the CSTO. In particular, he noted that the final meeting of the CSTO leaders takes place amid difficult geopolitical tensions and unprecedented challenges.

«Growing turbulence in international affairs also hit the CSTO. Conflicts undermining the stability and security in the entire Eurasian space take place. It is vital to maintain and promote an open and constructive dialogue. It is an effective and the only feasible way out of difficult crises and disagreements,» said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State supported the steps aimed at diplomatic settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Tokayev also spoke of the Afghan situation in particular.

«Finding ways to settle the situation in this country is one of the basic factors to ensure security on the southern frontiers of the CSTO. Kazakhstan aims at continuing the practical interaction with the Afghan leadership to deal with acute social and economic issues it faces. Humanitarian assistance is provided to Afghanistan,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

The Kazakh President put forward a number of proposals to further promote interaction within the Organization. In particular, he named the promotion of CSTO’s peacekeeping capacity as the priority for the near future.

Photo: t.me/bort_01