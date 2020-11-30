Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s stability associated with Nursultan Nazarbayev’s leadership, says Tony Blair

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2020, 20:41
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair believes that Kazakhstan’s success and stability are associated with the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the International conference «Nursultan Nazarbayev: Politician of the global scale», ex-British PM reminded that after the collapse of the Soviet Union in early 1990s few believed that Kazakhstan can become the country it is right now and its success and stability are associated with the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to Blair, Nursultan Nazarbayev did three things thanks to which Kazakhstan can look into the future with confidence. Firstly, Nursultan Nazarbayev abolished Kazakhstan’s nuclear arsenal. Secondly, as a predominantly Muslim country Kazakhstan is the beacon of inter-ethnic tolerance. Thirdly, despite its geographic location between two global giants –China and Russia – Kazakhstan remains a reliable ally of the West.


