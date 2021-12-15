Kazakhstan’s spending on health hits KZT2trln in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Conference «Kazakhstan’s health care – 30 years of Independence» took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the event were Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi as well as heads of facilities subordinate to the Health Ministry and honored workers of health.

«During all these years, the Government have been paying the key attention to the development of health care. Spending of the State budget on health rose from KZT5mln in 1991 to KZT2trln in 2021. Over the years of independence over five thousand social facilities, around 1.5 thousand of which are health facilities, have been built,» said Tugzhanov.

The vice PM thanked the doctors for the heroic labor in the fight against the coronavirus infection, noting that the pandemic demonstrated the importance of having own vaccines, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

«We set the ambitious task before us, which is to increase the share of domestic pharmaceuticals and medical products from 17 to 50% by 2025. The national project «The health of the nation’ for 2021/25 creating 30 new plants for producing pharmaceuticals and medical items was adopted,» he said.

For his part, Health Minister Tsoi noted that over the years of independence domestic health care has undergone significant changes.

«Elbasy declared the year 2002 – the Year of Health - the starting point. That year the county conducted the first mass survey of the population which demonstrated that the health of women and children should be given attention. Kazakhstan was the first CIS country to vaccinate newborns against Hepatitis B,» said the minister.

Spatial attention is placed on the accessibility and quality of primary health care in the country. Today, there are seven thousand outpatient clinics in Kazakhstan. This year along 63 family outpatient clinics have been constructed and put into operation. 500 more primary health care facilities are to be opened in the country before 2026.