    Kazakhstan’s south to reduce rice and oil crops acreage

    10 March 2022, 10:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov forecasted a reduction in rice and oil plants acreage in the country’s south, Kazinform reports.

    «Besides, in Turkestan region the land sown under cotton grew by 5,000 ha due to high cotton cost price up to KZT 350,000 per a tonne that is KZT 220,000 more as compared to 2020,» he told the Government meeting.

    It is planned to sow 89,000 ha with rice that is 6,500 tonnes less.

    It is supposed to reduce oil crops acreage by 61,700 ha, while flax, safflower, mustard and sunflower crop areas will increase.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
