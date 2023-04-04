Kazakhstan’s south to brace for dust storms and fog

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Strong wind, dust storms, and fog are expected to batter the country’s south and southeast today, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy weather without precipitations.

The south and southeast are forecast to brace for heavy downpours with thunderstorms. High wind is expected to sweep through the country, while dust storms are expected to roll though the south. Fog is to blanket the southeastern regions of Kazakhstan.

Heavy rains are forecast for Turkistan region.

Wild wind is predicted for Zhetysu, Zhambyl regions gusting 30 m/s and more at night.