Kazakhstan’s Smetov starts with a win at Zagreb Grand Prix 2022
15 July 2022 15:36

ZAGREB. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Yeldos Smetov won his first fight at the Zagreb Grand Prix 2022 in Croatia, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the first-round bout the 29-year-old Smetov eliminated Turkish athlete Ejder Toktay, 21, in the Men’s -66kg weight class.

In the next round the Kazakhstani will face 19-year-old Ronald Kokolayev of Israel.


Photo: olympic.kz
