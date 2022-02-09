Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s ski jumper Chingiz Rakparov 38th in Men’s Nordic Combined Normal Hill competition at Beijing Olympics

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 February 2022, 16:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ski jumper Chingiz Rakparov of Kazakhstan ended up in 38th spot in the Nordic Combined normal hill/10 km competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Chingiz Rakparov scored 69.9 points in the Men’s Nordic Combined Normal Hill/10km Competition Round at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

With the points for Nordic Combined calculated using the complex Gundersen system, the Kazakhstani will start from 38th place four minutes and 12 seconds later than the current leader Ryota Yamamoto in the upcoming 10km race of cross-country skiing.

The 2022 Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China, between February 4 and 20.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded during at the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
