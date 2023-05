Kazakhstan’s Skatov upsets Virtanen at French Open qualifiers 2nd round

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov World No. 147 defeated Otto Virtanen World No. 119 at the French Open qualifiers 2nd round, kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 45 minutes to end with a score of 4:6, 6:2, 7:5.