      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time

    27 May 2023, 11:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan ranked 147th in the world reached the main draw of the 2023 Roland Garros for the first time in his career, Kazinform reports.

    In the final of the qualifying round Skatov defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves in a three-set match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Brazilian tennis player served five aces and made no double faults, while Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults during the match. It lasted for 2h 13 minutes.

    It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstani took a crucial break in the 4th game as a result of an unforced error committed by his opponent.

    Skatov will face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the opening match. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik will take on Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
