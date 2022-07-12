Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Skatov out of ATP Challenger in the Netherlands

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2022, 10:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov crashed out of the ATP Challenger Van Mossel KIA Dutch Open in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Skatov was eliminated by Dutch wildcard Max Houkes in straight sets 6-7, 6-7. The match lasted for 2h 25 minutes. Skatov fired no aces and made no double faults.

By defeating the Kazakhstani in Amersfoort, Houkes tied their head2head rivalry 1:1. Next he will face the winner of Spaniard Carlos Taberner vs Dutch Robin Haase encounter.

It bears to remind that currently Timofey Skatov is ranked 227th in the ATP Singles Rankings.


Photo: sports.kz

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
