    Kazakhstan’s Shvedova, Rybakina to take part in Yarra Valley Trophy

    29 January 2021, 22:33

    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yarolsva Shvedova is set to play at the WTA 500 tournament – Yarra Valley Trophy in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening match Shvedova will take on Belgian Kirsten Flipkens ranked 87 in the world.

    Shvedova together with another Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina will also represent the country in the doubles event at the tournament. They are expected to face Serbian Nina Stojanovic and Croatian Darija Jurak Ii the first round.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals some $565,000.

    Earlier it was reported that another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas is going to play at the Gippsland Trophy WTA tournament in Melbourne as well. Diyas is going to play against 16th-seed of the tournament German Laura Siegemund.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

