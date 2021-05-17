Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Shvedova climbs 232 spots in WTA rankings

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2021, 14:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina has retained her 22nd spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform reports.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost one spot and landed the 35th place in the rankings. Zarina Diyas moved three spots up to number 93.

Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova skyrocketed 232 spots after reaching the second round of the tournament in Rome last week and is now placed 433rd in the rankings.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia remains the top female tennis player in the world with 10,175 points. Ranked second is Naomi Osaka of Japan with 7,461 points. Romanian Simona Halep is third with 6,520 points.


