Kazakhstan’s Shvedova and Golubev lose in Mixed Doubles event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan were eliminated in the Mixed Doubles First Round event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Kazakhstani duo was routed by hosts - Japanese tandem Ena Shibahara and Ben McLachlan in the opening match 3-6, 6-7.

During the opening match of the Mixed Doubles event, the Kazakh side fired two aces and made one double fault, whereas the Japanese hit three aces and made four double faults.

Recall that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the Women’s Singles semifinals where she will clash with Swiss Belinda Bencic for a chance to play in the Tokyo Olympics final.

Earlier Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova and Mikhail Kukushkin all left Tokyo Olympics singles matches empty-handed.

Andrey Golubev together with Alexander Bublik were eliminated in the Men’s Doubles First Round by French Jeremy Chardy and Gael Monfils.