Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s short track speed skater Adil Galiakhmetov 8th Men’s 1500 Final

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 February 2022, 20:26
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov came eighth in the Final of the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

South Korean Hwang Dae-Heon won the gold medal in the Men's 1500m competition. Canadian Steven Dubois earned the silver medal and Semion Elistratov of the ROC took the bronze.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
