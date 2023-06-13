Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 'Besik zhyry’ short animated film won in the Best Animated Film nomination at the Roshani International Film Festival 2023 in India, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Culture and Sports Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 4th edition of the festival brought together talented cinematographers from all over the world. Some 1,300 feature films, including 132 animated films were featured into the program of the festival.

Produced by Dala Animation with the support of the ministry, ‘Besik zhyry’ short animated film was named the best in the Best Animated Film nomination at the festival.

The short animated film was released in 2021 with the support of the State Center of National Film Support under the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Previously 'Besik zhyry’ short animated film scooped the Best Short Animated Film award at the prestigious film festival in Madrid, Spain this May. The program of the festival included some 1,500 animated films.