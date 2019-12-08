Kazakhstan's SCAT company looks to resume Kazakhstan-Lithuania flights

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s SCAT air company is looking into resuming flights between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure told Trend.

A ccording to the representative, the SCAT company used to implement flights on the Nur-Sultan – Vilnius over the period from May 27, 2018. The company used to implement flights two times a week using Boeing 737 planes, Trend reports.

«Starting from January 10, 2019 the flights were suspended due to the low passenger traffic during the winter. However the company is considering to resume flights in summer 2020,» the representative said.

Meanwhile, according to the representative, Kazakhstan Air Astana and Qazaq Air companies are not planning on launching flights to Lithuania in the medium tern.

«In the case if Lithuanian companies are interested in opening flights to Kazakhstan, Kazakh party is ready to prepare the corresponding permission according to the existing legislative base,» the official said.

Thus, the legislative base for implementation of regular flights between countries is the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Lithuania on air traffic signed on July 21, 1993.

«Furthermore, increase of flights promoted transit potential of Kazakhstan. Parties are interested in investments, transport and logistics, transit transport and development of civil aviation. Launch of direct flights will allow countries to develop tourism cooperation,» the representative said.

As a representative of Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania told Trend earlier, Kazakhstan and Lithuania have a room for cooperation in the area of transport and logistics.

«Lithuania’s priority for cooperation with Kazakhstan is to provide the high-quality services in transport and logistics and create beneficial environment for transit flow of goods between East and West,» the official said.