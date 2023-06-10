Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Starting from July 8, 2023, Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines will launch direct passenger flights to Pakistan's Lahore, Kazinform learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The flight will be operated twice a week (on Wednesday and Saturday) en Almaty-Lahore route by Boeing 737 aircraft.

In line with the presidential instruction to expand the geography and number of international flights, the Civil Aviation Committee together with the avitation authorities of Pakistan and with the assistance of Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin have worked on the launch of regular passenger flights to Pakistan.

The launch of the flights between Kazakhstan and Pakistan will boost the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.