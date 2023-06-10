Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore

    10 June 2023, 16:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Starting from July 8, 2023, Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines will launch direct passenger flights to Pakistan's Lahore, Kazinform learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    The flight will be operated twice a week (on Wednesday and Saturday) en Almaty-Lahore route by Boeing 737 aircraft.

    In line with the presidential instruction to expand the geography and number of international flights, the Civil Aviation Committee together with the avitation authorities of Pakistan and with the assistance of Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin have worked on the launch of regular passenger flights to Pakistan.

    The launch of the flights between Kazakhstan and Pakistan will boost the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Tourism Kazakhstan-Pakistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai