Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbai hauls gold at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sanzhar Tashkebai of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrödinger's sport.

Reigning Asian champion Sanzhar Tashkebai beat Georgian Sakhil Alakhverdovi 10:0 in the 48kg final bout at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships.