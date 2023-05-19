Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+17+19℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan’s sales turnover hits USD 8 bln in 2022, President Tokayev

    19 May 2023, 11:07

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM Addressing the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, the Head of State outlined the priority areas for cooperation between the states, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President said in recent years intra-regional economic ties of Central Asian countries embarked on a brand new level. Last year the country’s sales turnover with the states of the region grew by 19% to reach 8 billion US dollars. The goal is to ramp up sales to 15 billion US dollars.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed region-wide sales with China are also expanding rapidly hitting 70 billion US dollars in 2022. Of which 45% fall on Kazakhstan.

    The President stressed the key is to expand trade nomenclature to boost exports. For example, Kazakhstan may step up its export potential to China on non-resource goods items. Last month after three years of downtown since the COVID outbreak the Khorgos international trade centre on the Kazakh-China border resumed its work. The Head of State invited all Central Asian nations to jointly use the potential of this important trade and logistics hub.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev resumed it is planned to build the second land port on the border together with Chinese investment partners.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Central Asia China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan invites China’s companies to build car clusters
    Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President
    C5+China: President Tokayev suggests storing goods at Kazakhstani warehouses
    Kazakh President receives AIIB President
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
    2 China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan
    3 China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
    5 Head of State unveils Kazakhstan’s pavilion at JD com platform