Kazakhstan’s sales turnover hits USD 8 bln in 2022, President Tokayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2023, 11:07
XI’AN. KAZINFORM Addressing the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, the Head of State outlined the priority areas for cooperation between the states, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President said in recent years intra-regional economic ties of Central Asian countries embarked on a brand new level. Last year the country’s sales turnover with the states of the region grew by 19% to reach 8 billion US dollars. The goal is to ramp up sales to 15 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed region-wide sales with China are also expanding rapidly hitting 70 billion US dollars in 2022. Of which 45% fall on Kazakhstan.

The President stressed the key is to expand trade nomenclature to boost exports. For example, Kazakhstan may step up its export potential to China on non-resource goods items. Last month after three years of downtown since the COVID outbreak the Khorgos international trade centre on the Kazakh-China border resumed its work. The Head of State invited all Central Asian nations to jointly use the potential of this important trade and logistics hub.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev resumed it is planned to build the second land port on the border together with Chinese investment partners.


