    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina wins opening-round match at 2022 Libema Open

    8 June 2022, 09:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the opening-round match of the 2022 Libema Open, also called the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, held on the outskirts of 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

    World No 21 Rybakina defeated Jamie Loeb of the U.S. in the women’s singles Round of 32 with a score of 6:4, 7:5. In the next round, Rybakina will play vs Vitalia Diatchenko or Shelby Rogers.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan No 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik defeated Denis Kudla in the 1st round at the ongoing Stuttgart Open.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

