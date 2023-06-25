Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign

    25 June 2023, 11:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina will play at the WTA 500 Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Top-seed Rybakina will kick off her Eastbourne campaign against a qualifier.

    The WTA 500 tournament will run from June 25 through July 1. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $780,000.

    Recall that Elena Rybakina was upset by Donna Vekic in three sets in the second round of the Berlin Open earlier this week.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Up to KZT300bln needed to finish construction of Astana LRT
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold meeting on Astana city's development
    President sets several tasks to National Bank on effective implementation of monetary policy
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events