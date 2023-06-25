Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2023, 11:42
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina will play at the WTA 500 Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Top-seed Rybakina will kick off her Eastbourne campaign against a qualifier.

The WTA 500 tournament will run from June 25 through July 1. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $780,000.

Recall that Elena Rybakina was upset by Donna Vekic in three sets in the second round of the Berlin Open earlier this week.


