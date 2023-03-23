Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off Miami Open campaign after Indian Wells success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is expected to play her first match at the 2023 Miami Open after the Indian Wells title win, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
In the second-round match Rybakina seeded 10th at the tournament will face Russian Anna Kalinskaya ranked 64th in the world.
It is worth mentioning that Kalinskaya beat Rybakina in the ITF Playford 1 Women Australia final 6-4, 6-4.
At the start of the Miami Open Kalinskaya eliminated Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva from Andorra in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.