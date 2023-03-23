Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off Miami Open campaign after Indian Wells success

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 March 2023, 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off Miami Open campaign after Indian Wells success Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is expected to play her first match at the 2023 Miami Open after the Indian Wells title win, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Rybakina seeded 10th at the tournament will face Russian Anna Kalinskaya ranked 64th in the world.

It is worth mentioning that Kalinskaya beat Rybakina in the ITF Playford 1 Women Australia final 6-4, 6-4.

At the start of the Miami Open Kalinskaya eliminated Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva from Andorra in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants