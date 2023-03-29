Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face world №3 in Miami Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player and world №7 Elena Rybakina will face American Jessica Pegula ranked 3rd in the world in the Miami Open semifinals, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

This is the first Miami Open semifinal for Rybakina who nullified Italian tennis player Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

As for Pegula, she routed Russian Anastasia Potapova in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 spending 2 hours 38 minutes on court.

Rybakina vs. Pegula showdown is set to take place tomorrow night.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, presently Elena Rybakina is the WTA leader in number of aces – the Kazakhstani fired 201 aces in 25 matches on tour.



