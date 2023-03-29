Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face world №3 in Miami Open semis

    29 March 2023, 15:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player and world №7 Elena Rybakina will face American Jessica Pegula ranked 3rd in the world in the Miami Open semifinals, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    This is the first Miami Open semifinal for Rybakina who nullified Italian tennis player Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

    As for Pegula, she routed Russian Anastasia Potapova in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 spending 2 hours 38 minutes on court.

    Rybakina vs. Pegula showdown is set to take place tomorrow night.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, presently Elena Rybakina is the WTA leader in number of aces – the Kazakhstani fired 201 aces in 25 matches on tour.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at start of ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events