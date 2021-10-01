Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face Swiss Belinda Bencic in WTA 500 tournament quarterfinal in US

    1 October 2021, 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina beat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 at the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the match that lasted for two hours Rybakina fired nine aces, made four double faults, and saved four break points of seven, while her opponent Kudermetova hit ten aces, made five double faults, and saved three break points of 10.

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina is to take on Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 tournament in Chicago, USA.

    Notably, the Kazakhstani lost to gold medalist of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Belinda Bencic 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 3-6.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths