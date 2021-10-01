Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face Swiss Belinda Bencic in WTA 500 tournament quarterfinal in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina beat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 at the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the match that lasted for two hours Rybakina fired nine aces, made four double faults, and saved four break points of seven, while her opponent Kudermetova hit ten aces, made five double faults, and saved three break points of 10.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina is to take on Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 tournament in Chicago, USA.

Notably, the Kazakhstani lost to gold medalist of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Belinda Bencic 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 3-6.