    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face American Rogers in Adelaide

    5 January 2022, 17:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Ranked 14th in the world Rybakina is set to face American Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Australia.

    World number 40 American Shelby Rogers routed 3rd-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece ranked 6th in the world in the second round of the tournament.

    Recall that in the second-round match 7th-seeded Rybakina eliminated Czech Marie Bouzkova in two sets 6-3, 6-4. Their encounter lasted for 1h 36 minutes.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $535,000.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
