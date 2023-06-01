Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina strolls into Roland Garros Round 3

    1 June 2023, 17:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan strolled into the third round of the 2023 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The 4th-seeded Rybakina took on world №50 Czech Linda Noskova, the winner of the Roland Garros girls’ singles title, in the second-round match which lasted for 1h 25 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani confidently eliminated Linda Noskova in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    Elena Rybakina will face Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the next round of the French Open.

    Recall that in the opener she stunned Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
