Kazakhstan’s Rybakina strolls into Roland Garros 4th round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the fourth round of the 2021 Roland Garros tournament in France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the third-round match 21st-seeded Rybakina routed Russian Elena Vesnina in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. During the 1-hour match Rybakina fired 12 aces and made two double faults, whereas her opponent hit one ace and made one double fault.

In the next round Rybakina will play against the winner of the American third-round encounter of world number seven Serena Williams and Danielle Collins.

Earlier the Kazakhstani stunned Japanese Nao Hibino in the second round and French Elsa Jacquemot in the first round.



